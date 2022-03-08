BJP seeks job notification at one go

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao immediately issue notifications for the 1.90 lakh vacant jobs as was indicated by the Biswal Committee.

Addressing a late night media conference following the CM’s public meeting, the BJP leader said KCR was going to unveil a new ‘drama’ soon about jobs notification but the latter would not be allowed to get away by making “empty promises”.

"For the last eight years the unemployed youth have been deceived and some had even resorted to suicides. It is not enough to issue just notifications as ₹1.20 lakh unemployment doles dues has to be paid for each one of them. Why was this not announced in the budget," he said.

The BJP president stated that about 25 lakh people had enrolled for employment at the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and it shows the extent of the problem in the State. The exit polls of the five states has made the Chief Minister resort to more political gimmicks leading to baseless charges against the BJP and the Central Government, he claimed.

Taking objection to KCR's comments on the "saffron flag", he wanted to know if he wanted to project the Majlis Party agenda across the country. It was beyond the capacity of the TRS supremo to take on the BJP when the Congress and Communist parties themselves had failed in their efforts to stop its march., he observed.

The TRS government had been deceiving every section ever since it came to power including farmers and youth so it cannot point any fingers at the Central Government, he added.