BJP seeks Governor’s intervention

Plea to ensure that Bandi padayatra is provided security and not interrupted

TS BJP has sought the intervention of Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan to instruct the police to allow their president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to continue and also provide security for the same.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, a copy of which was released to the media, a delegation of leaders led by Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, vice president D.K. Aruna, former MPs Vivek Venkatswamy, A.P. Jitender Reddy, Garikipati Mohan Rao, Vijayashanti, ex- MLC N. Ramchander Rao and others, also sought a probe into the “brutal attack” on BJP workers by the police and TRS workers the previous day in the capital.

They also sought an inquiry into the “conspiracy” to attack the walkathon by TRS leaders at Janagon and the circumstances that had led to its disruption “unwarranted arrest” of Mr. Sanjay Kumar. Dr. Soundarajan’s attention was drawn to the “blatant misuse” of police and how the KCR Government has been trying to “muzzle freedom of expression” and “curb democratic protests”.

The TRS had been conspiring to disrupt the programme on some pretext or the other. It was “attacked” at Devarauppala Village in Janagon district with the police being “mute spectators” or had “tacitly supported the aggressors”. The party workers were also thrashed and arrested when they were protesting before MLC K. Kavitha’s house against the Delhi liquor scam.

And, on Tuesday, a huge mob of TRS was allowed to gather with a plan to attack the ‘padayatra’ and instead of stopping them, the police had arrested Mr. Sanjay Kumar. “We have reports that instructions have gone from the CMO itself to attack. The police had connived with the ruling party to stop the programme and its helplessness of the police points to the breakdown of the constitutional machinery,” said the memorandum. MP D. Aravind, MLAs Eatala Rajender, M. Raghunandhan Rao and others were part of the delegation.