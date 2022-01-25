BJP seeks Governor’s intervention

BJP delegation submitting a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

25 January 2022 23:02 IST

Tamilisai urged to seek a report from government on transfers

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to “intervene” and “review” the tranfers made to government employees under the GO 317 by the TRS Government on Tuesday.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor at the Raj Bhavan, a party delegation led by former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, state convener of legal cell Ravinder Vishwanath and others, urged her to seek a report from the government to ‘rectify’ the “arbitrary” transfers by ordering for allotments based on “transparency and legally”.

The party contended that the government had counted seniority from the date of transfers taken up in 2018-20 by the teachers on mutual consent or inter district transfers. Having lost their seniority for purpose of promotions, the officials concerned did not count their seniority based on their date of appointment for the current transfers and this was “illegal”, they maintained.

Mr. Ramchander Rao and colleagues informed Dr. Soundararajan that at least eight teachers had committed suicide because of the ‘irregularities’ in the allotments made across the State. Teachers “without influence” had been transferred to places more than 100 km away from their families forcing them to travel as much distance daily and these transfers were based on a “tentative seniority list” without issuing a final one.

The entire allotments were made without any transparency and at the instance of “union leaders” and “those with influence” got better placements. The nativity identity based on which the separate Telangana agitation was built on had come to a naught as transfers were “arbitrarily made based on date of birth or merit or seniority without any uniformity”, charged the party.