BJP seeks EC intervention to rein in TRS

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission’s TS Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel against alleged violation of the election code by ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) consequent to the announcement of byelection to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency including threatening voters and continuing official advertisements and others on Wednesday.

A delegation of senior leaders including N. Indrasena Reddy, G. Premender Reddy, S. Prakash Reddy and Anthony Reddy gave a written representation charging that the Government has failed to remove the signboards and advertisements showing their schemes along with photos of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his ministerial colleagues to influence voters. Many RTC buses are moving on the roads with such advertisements.

The police is hand-in-glove with the ruling party and “helping” the TRS candidate in conducting caste meetings with the former even serving the food in them. TRS workers are “grossly violating” the above provisions of law by paying money to voters through GooglePay, PayTm etc., as they did in earlier elections.

The EC should deploy police observer, other than general observer to conduct free and fair election, stop ‘corrupt’ practices of paying money through mobile pay and direct the authorities concerned to remove the official advertisements on buses as well as at Government properties to ensure free and fair election in bypoll.

In a separate representation, the party has sought permission for the State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to continue his ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ which began from Aug.28 and scheduled to culminate on Oct.2 at Huzurabad. He is also scheduled to hold a public meeting with 1,000 persons and a dozen vehicles following all the COVID protocols.