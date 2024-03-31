BJP seeks DGP intervention into ‘false’ cases against leaders

March 31, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP has urged DGP Ravi Gupta to instruct his officials to withdraw ‘false’ cases filed against national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders for visiting Chengicherla to console the victims of a communal clash.

A delegation led by former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, legal cell convenor G. Rama Rao and others met the DGP on Saturday to present a memorandum seeking intervention, claiming that innocents were being harassed instead of action being initiated against the culprits responsible for the violence. “Police are coercing our leaders and workers, abusing them physically and subjecting them to emotional trauma,” the memorandum read.

In a separate press conference, former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar demanded a comprehensive probe into the role of former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K.T.Rama Rao, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and the then DGP to ferret out truth. He wondered how such a political exercise could take place without the knowledge of then DGP.

He also accused the Congress government of trying to wash its hands of just by setting up inquiry committees to probe corruption charges involving former ministers of BRS and sought to know why no show-cause notice was not slapped on former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao in Kaleshwaram irrigation project fiasco yet.

At another presser, BJP legislative party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy claimed that the Congress government is riddled with internal dissension among the ministers. He denied that the party MLAs were thinking of shifting loyalties and claimed that it was the government which was actually in danger of collapsing due to its contradictions.

He charged that the “corrupt” BRS leaders were being protected by the Congress government after they changed parties.

