BJP seeks Central forces for bypoll

The BJP has sought Central armed forces to be deployed at all police check posts in Munugode Assembly constituency to ensure no cash, liquor or gifts are distributed by the ruling TRS as bribe to voters and also strengthen personal security to the party candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy as it feared a threat to his life, on Wednesday.

In a memorandum to the Election Commission of India about the volatile situation in Munugode and worsening violation of election laws by the TRS, party leaders including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sambit Patra and others complained about rampant distribution of money and alcohol to the voters by TRS Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Thousands of vehicles have been deployed without due permission from the returning officer concerned and a large number of TRS party cadre are all over the constituency. This has to be curbed. They wanted micro general and police observers deployed in addition to the extra expenditure observers in the area and ensure 100% coverage of polling stations by the Central armed police forces. Cent per cent videography and webcasting should also be taken up, they said.

RTC buses are being hired for transporting voters and persons for their TRS rallies and meetings which was violation of model code of conduct and electoral laws. They pointed out that Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy had threatened to withdraw all the welfare and development schemes from the villages if they do not for the ruling party.

The BJP leaders alleged that the state police have been resorting to carrying liquor and cash in their vehicles to pass through the check posts without screening and this needed to be checked. Further, the BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy’s meetings and convoys are being attacked by the TRS activists, they claimed.

About 1,800 fake voters continue to be on rolls out of the 14,000 newly registered voters. This was after around 12,000 fake voters were deleted on High Court orders, they said and wanted only genuine voters to be allowed to exercise their franchise during the bypoll.