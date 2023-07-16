BJP seeks CBI probe into road works in TS funded by Centre

July 16, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has called for a CBI probe into the alleged ‘cheating’ by the BRS government in siphoning off funds for a single project under two different schemes and claimed that this was an “unprecedented act with no parallel”.

In a statement released to the media on Sunday, Mr. Chugh charged that six different works in Nizamabad district were taken up under two different schemes; one through Road Development Corporation (RDC) and another under the Central special assistance to the tune of ₹4,144 crore. “There should be a thorough probe by the CBI into all the road works executed by the government in the last nine years under the Central special assistance and loans through the RDC,” he said.

Shah public meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Khammam on July 29, as part of the plan to have top Central leaders visiting Telangana to enthuse the party’s rank and file as a run up to the Legislative Assembly elections later this year.

General secretary G. Premender Reddy informed a press conference at the party office on Sunday that all State-level leaders were busy preparing for the success of the meeting and no one was going to leave the party as speculated in sections of the media.

‘Misuse of power’

The BJP has slammed the “blatant misuse of power by the kin of top BRS leaders for land- grabbing in the city”. “It is ironic to note that the latest incident of land grab by forging signature of a land owner came to light only after a court directed police to lodge complaint against both sons of BRS secretary general and MP K. Keshav Rao,” pointed out official spokesperson N.V. Subash on Sunday.

In an official statement, he accused the police of “working under fear” as they did not register a case when the complaint was made. Finally, the land owner knocked the door of a city court which directed police to register a case against them, he said.

