BJP seeks assistance to turmeric farmers

January 23, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapurti demanded that the government rush to the rescue of turmeric farmers by either declaring a bonus or ensuring the Centre’s insurance scheme is made applicable by sending a proposal.

“We can get funding from ₹5-₹30 crore from the Centre if the farmers are formed into a cluster but there is no initiative from the government. Central government schemes and departments are not allowed and entrepreneurs are reluctant to invest in agri-based units because of the harassment by the ruling party functionaries,” he charged.

Former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, at a separate press meet, said, ‘while we welcome the convening of the Legislative Assembly and Council, for the second successive year the Governor’s address is not being done and though it is not a must as per the Constitution the convention is being ignored only because of the government confrontation with the Centre.

“Telangana will the sufferer if the government continues with this attitude as it can no longer be able to bring out an ordinance without the Assembly is not prorogued by the Governor. The Governor has already made it clear she has never delayed giving consent to finance and other important bills,” he said..

Official spokesperson N.V. Subash in a statement criticised MLC K. Kavitha for comments against the BJP and remarked that the BRS ‘car’ being driven at high speed will definitely meet with an accident and its tyres would get punctured soon”. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao changed name of his party from TRS to BRS to cover up his misdeeds and inefficient government failures and he will never succeed in the aim to expand the party’s footprint as people have lost confidence in him,” he claimed.