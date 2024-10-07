GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP seeks a public debate on farm loan waiver

Published - October 07, 2024 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP said it was ready for a public debate with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the farm loan waiver at any place of the latter’s choice and also demanded a special Assembly session to discuss the issue on Monday.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy charged that the reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not based on facts and was meant to mislead the people of the country. He also questioned why the government has been unable to furnish details of the beneficiaries so far and pending payments to the eligible farmers despite a special drive taken up for such an exercise.

Raising a series of questions, the BJP leader charged that there is no ‘co-relation’ between the Chief Minister’s speeches and the promises made before the elections as farmers continue to get ‘cheated’. “It was for the same reason that the so-called thanksgiving public meeting too was cancelled,” he claimed.

The Congress government had originally announced total farm loan waiver as soon it took charge but the date lines kept extending to August 15 and even here it is clear that not all eligible farmers have received the benefit so far, he said.

The government’s resources for the scheme too kept changing from the initial ₹49,500 crore at the State-level bankers meeting to ₹26,000 crore and later it was admitted that around 22 lakh farmers benefited with just ₹17,869 crore released. He claimed that the previous BRS government pegged the number of eligible farmers for loan waiver at 70 lakh and wondered when everyone will get the benefits.

The MLA accused the government of deliberately putting conditions like ration cards, Aadhaar cards and other technical issues to deny the loan waiver benefit to the farmers. “It is nothing but a failure of the government,” he added in his communication, according to a press release.

Published - October 07, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / politics / loans

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.