BJP seeks 42% quota for BCs in local body polls

Rajya Sabha member and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman has challenged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to bring out a law to provide 42% quota to Backward Classes (BCs) in the local body polls, as was promised in the Assembly polls and Congress manifesto.

“Instead of sticking to his promise as part of the Kamareddy Declaration, the Chief Minister is now trying to wriggle out by assuring 19% reservation only party-wise. Clearly, the ruling party is not serious about its promise and denying the rightful share of BCs,” he said while addressing the State BC Morcha meeting at the party office on Tuesday.

The BJP leader accused the Karnataka and Telangana Congress Governments of either taking up caste census and not doing anything about it or not even starting the exercise, whereas their leader Rahul Gandhi has been criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi about not taking up nationwide caste enumeration.

“We are not against caste census, but it needs a scientific study and cannot be done in a hurry because some upper castes are BCs in a few states and vice-versa. What stopped the erstwhile Congress Governments from taking it up? Congress Prime Ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi had opposed quota for BCs and advocated economic criteria,” he added.

Crocodile tears

Mr. Laxman accused Mr. Rahul Gandhi of shedding “crocodile tears” for BCs and his talk of lack of quota in beauty contests, sports or upper echelons of the bureaucracy was “cheap talk”. If the Congress Governments had ensured BC quota was implemented 15-20 years ago when the party was in power, there would have been more BC secretaries at the top, he alleged.

“It is only after Mr. Modi took over that BC quota is being implemented in Central government or public sector organisations and higher education. I am ready for a debate with anyone on this. BCs have now become the backbone of our party with 23 Central Ministers and 35% ministers in BJP ruled states,” he said.

Hence, the onus was on the partymen to dispel the disinformation sought to be spread about quotas being removed or the Constitution being changed during the Lok Sabha polls. “People did not believe them. We got 90% (240 seats) when we sought cent per cent (400 seats) but there is strange case of a party celebrating after getting just 100 seats. The Congress is unable to accept a BC becoming the PM for the third successive time,” the MP said.

The OBC chief extolled the wing to ensure other caste leaders join the party to make it a formidable political force in the days ahead with an active membership drive touring the mandals and villages 10 days a month.

