BJP second list for Telangana Assembly elections to be released on November 1

October 30, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, said the second list of candidates contesting the Assembly elections will be released after the central election authority presided over by national president J.P. Nadda is held in New Delhi on November 1.

Talking to newsmen at the party office here on Monday, he claimed that the party has been following democratic norms in having widespread discussions with the local leaders and cadre to chose the contesting candidates. The final decision will be taken by the central leadership and “it is not in my hands”, he said.

“We believe in parliamentary democracy and we have certain method in selecting our candidates unlike family parties like the BRS list was decided on the dining table in Pragati Bhavan by KCR and family,” he remarked. Consultations have also been held with various stakeholders like students, professionals, traders, farmers and others to prepare a comprehensive manifesto, added Mr. Reddy.

