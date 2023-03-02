Only a matter of time before saffron flag is hoisted in TS, says Bandi

March 02, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It was celebration time again at the BJP State office in Nampally, following the party’s latest victory in the north-eastern States on Thursday. State general secretary G. Premender Reddy, and other leaders, including S. Malla Reddy and N. V. Subash, distributed sweets to the cadre and congratulated each other.

There was more action at a private function hall in the capital suburbs of Ibrahimpatnam where TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was attending the birthday celebrations of former MP Dr. B. Narasiah Goud where the party workers burst crackers and cheered for the electoral wins.

“There is a Modi wave throughout the country from Ayodhya to Agartala and it is only a matter of time before the saffron flag is hoisted in Telangana. This State needs a double-engine government to get over the debt and for development,” he said.

The victories in Nagaland and Tripura and bright chances of forming government in Meghalaya had been made possible because of the special focus of the Modi government on development of the region with generous allocation of funds, he said.

Once the party was voted to power in TS too, it would ensure that the social welfare schemes were implemented more efficiently with a commitment to provide free education, health and free housing for the poor as well as crop insurance to farmers, promised the Karimnagar MP.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had lost the confidence of people and in himself, which was evident in changing the party’s name, dropping the Telangana nomenclature. “Our party will fulfill the aspirations of Telangana people for which they fought and achieved the separate state,” he said and charged that the number of atrocities against women and murders during BRS rule was much more than in unified Andhra Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman, in a separate statement, hailed the party’s performance in NE States and expressed the confidence that the TS scenario would be no different after the next elections. Meanwhile, the party decided to hold workshops at constituency level from March 4 to 6, meetings at the designated ‘Shakti Kendras’ from March 9 to 11 followed by booth-level meetings from March 12 to 20.

Holiday

In another development, party leaders led by N. Indrasena Reddy, K. Balasubramanium, and G. Rama Rao met the chief electoral officer and requested that a holiday be declared on March 13 in Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy when polling for the Hyderabad Teachers constituency is held to enable 30,000 voters to cast vote as polling stations are located far away from educational institutions.