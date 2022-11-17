  1. EPaper
BJP says Kavitha called up Kharge!

She was upset over being ignored at event to announce formation of BRS party, says BJP MP

November 17, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TRS MLC K Kavitha

TRS MLC K Kavitha | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fired yet another salvo against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim of his daughter K. Kavitha being lured into the party and alleged that the latter had actually contacted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge!

“A national general secretary of the Indian National Congress party had disclosed it to me when I warned him that the call was made only to give a scare to her father and she was not going to quit Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS),” said Nizamabad Member of Parliament D. Aravind at a press conference on Thursday. The MP further claimed that Ms. Kavitha was upset over being ignored during the programme to announce the formation of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) so she made a call to Mr. Kharge.

