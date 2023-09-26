HamberMenu
BJP says Governor took ‘courageous’ decision on nominated MLCs

‘Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had made it a habit to nominate his loyalists and turncoats’

September 26, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said intellectuals, artists, poets and social workers are usually nominated as MPs or MLCs under the President or Governor quota, for the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council, respectively. File

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said intellectuals, artists, poets and social workers are usually nominated as MPs or MLCs under the President or Governor quota, for the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council, respectively. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy on Monday welcomed Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s “courageous” decision to reject the BRS Government’s recommendations for nominating BRS leaders Kurra Satyanarayana and Dasoju Sravan as MLCs.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Mr. Reddy said intellectuals, artists, poets and social workers are usually nominated as MPs or MLCs under the President or Governor quota, for the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council, respectively, but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had made it a habit to nominate his “loyalists and turncoats”.

“The Governor had earlier also rejected names suggested by KCR when the candidates were found to have criminal record. In any case, BRS gives party tickets to those who are subservient and lack self-respect. So, there is no need for those serving KCR and his family only to be nominated under Governor’s quota,” he observed.

The BJP leader pointed out that in sharp contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking care in appointing eminent people sans any affiliation to any political party for such posts like movie writer Vijayendra Prasad and veteran athlete P.T. Usha being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Such names were cleared by the President without any ado.

A Governor is expected to maintain independence above party lines and it is not necessary to kowtow to the Chief Minister even when there are obvious fault lines that need to be pointed out. In this context, Dr.Soundararajan has taken the “correct” decision, he maintained.

Two public meetings

Earlier, in a separate function, Mr. Kishan Reddy urged the party men to participate in ‘Swachh Bharat’ programmes on October 2 as decided by the party to mark Gandhi Jayanti. He also pointed out that Mr. Modi will be arriving in Hyderabad on October 1 to launch projects or lay foundation stones before addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar and another at Nizamabad on October 3.

Later, an official press release informed that he had appointed party vice-president K. Venkateswarlu Yadav hailing from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district as general secretary with immediate effect. A 15-member legal cell too has been appointed with G. Rama Rao as the convenor. Senior advocates A. Narasimha Reddy, N. Ramchander Rao and K. Anthony Reddy will be the advisers.

