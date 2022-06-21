BJP saffronising the Army: Congress

‘Army top bosses coming before media is objectionable’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president Niranjan Reddy has alleged that BJP at Centre has been trying to saffronise the Army and as part of that Agnipath scheme was introduced.

“Never in the past Chiefs of three Defence wings- Army, Navy and Air Force- came open and spoke with media. The Army discipline was not followed. They have to follow that without exception,” said Mr. Niranjan Reddy while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Calling the Defence top bosses to think about the loss being faced by society in the long run with implementation of Agnipath, the Congress leader said that the loopholes in the scheme came to the fore with the issue of notification.

“Youth will not join Army for the sake of four years. They want to serve the nation for longer time. The Centre may not continue even the proposed retaining of 25 per cent Agniveers in the service,” opined Mr. Nirajan Reddy alleging that the BJP has been creating rift in the name of religion in the nation.