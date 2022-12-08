‘BJP ridiculing Telangana’

December 08, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao accused the Centre of ridiculing Telangana and humiliating its people.

“We are demanding BJP at Centre to buy paddy harvested in Telangana. Instead of buying paddy, Centre is asking us to consume broken paddy,” commented Mr. Harish Rao while participating in a programme held at Gatlamalyala village in Nanganur of Siddipet district on Thursday.

The Minister inaugurated 40,000 litre overhead tank and community sheep shelter in the village and interacted with locals.

Explaining various welfare and development works taken up by the government, the Minister said that Peddavagu at Nanganur will be filled with Godavari water in the coming summer season. He also announced sanctioning of ₹2 crore for the construction of ANM Sub-Centre. He also recalled how the mandal was developed when Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao represented the constituency in the past.

Later in the day, the Minister participated in Ayyappa Pooja.