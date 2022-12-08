  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |90% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

‘BJP ridiculing Telangana’

Asking us to eat broken rice: Harish Rao

December 08, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao accused the Centre of ridiculing Telangana and humiliating its people.

“We are demanding BJP at Centre to buy paddy harvested in Telangana. Instead of buying paddy, Centre is asking us to consume broken paddy,” commented Mr. Harish Rao while participating in a programme held at Gatlamalyala village in Nanganur of Siddipet district on Thursday.

The Minister inaugurated 40,000 litre overhead tank and community sheep shelter in the village and interacted with locals.

Explaining various welfare and development works taken up by the government, the Minister said that Peddavagu at Nanganur will be filled with Godavari water in the coming summer season. He also announced sanctioning of ₹2 crore for the construction of ANM Sub-Centre. He also recalled how the mandal was developed when Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao represented the constituency in the past.

Later in the day, the Minister participated in Ayyappa Pooja.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.