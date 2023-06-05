BJP ridicules Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the U.S.

June 05, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior BJP leader and former State chief N. Indrasena Reddy has ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims about the purported fall in saffron party’s position after the Telangana elections stating that he was daydreaming.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Monday, he said people of the country have already shown the right place to the Gandhi family and the Congress Party as now it has minimal presence in most of the States.

“Our party is in power in most States and the Congress Party is nowhere in the picture. We have won crucial bypolls and are in a strong position and sure to come to power in the next elections here irrespective of the other parties coming together, including BRS, Left Parties and the Congress Party,” he maintained.

Mr. Reddy accused the Congress leader of disrespecting the country during his talks across United States with his comments and charged that institutions with dubious leanings have been organising the programmes. “Anti-national forces belonging to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are behind such events and their leanings can be seen in their social media platforms,” he claimed.

The BJP leader said the Congress Party owed an explanation to the people of the country about taking the help of such organisations and claimed that the Congress party would not get a single seat in TS in the next elections.

Party spokesperson N.V. Subash said it has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi to “denigrate and defame” the country’s image whenever he visits a foreign country with his puerile statements which no one here believes. He accused the Congress Party of trying to distort Indian tradition and culture.

