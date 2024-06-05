BJP ridicules CM for Cong. loss in key constituencies

BJP has ridiculed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for failing to ensure Congress’ win in key constituencies of Malkajgiri, Chevella or even his own home district of Mahabubnagar, in the Lok Sabha polls.

Medak MP elect M. Raghunandan Rao took objection to the Chief Minister taking his name to allege that the former had won because of an underhand deal with BRS and claimed he had won due to the hard work put in by his party cadre, at a press conference on Wednesday.

“I can also disclose many things. Is it not true that former BRS Minister T. Harish Rao and Mr. Revanth Reddy met up to conspire to defeat me in the Lok Sabha polls? Why was the ‘vote for note’ case not taken up to the logical conclusion? Is it not because of some deal? I advice him (CM) to focus on governance rather than make baseless insinuations,” he said.

At a separate press conference, former Minister and Malkajgiri MP elect Eatala Rajender too said the loss of key constituencies by the ruling party where Mr. Revanth Reddy had paid extra attention is a personal setback to the latter.

“No constituency can be anyone’s fiefdom but the Chief Minister acted and talked as if he owns some of them vowing to ensure his party candidates win but he had failed miserably. Except for free bus travel, none of the assurances made have been implemented,” he said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in NDA garnering the majority, the MP elect said when every other leader was being shown the door after two successive terms, the former won for the third time. “We will try to get funds from the Centre and also fight against the government here to carry out development works,” he added.