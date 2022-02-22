BJP resorting to revenge politics: Hanumantha Rao 

‘Party targeting its political opponents’

‘Party targeting its political opponents’

Former PCC chief V. Hanumantha Rao has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was resorting to revenge politics and targeting leaders who don’t fall in their line.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was given a new jail term after he refused to join hands with the BJP in Bihar. Mr. Lalu preferred jail over joining a party that was hell-bent on dividing the people and the society, he said.

Mr. Rao also alleged that economic offenders like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi were enjoying their life in foreign countries after looting public banks in India. “The BJP, which fails to bring them back, is busy targeting its political opponents. In the UPA, even Ministers were sent to jails on corruption charges while in BJP’s rule everyone can loot and scoot,” he added.

He said that the BJP under Narendra Modi has stooped down to such a level that media houses close to the BJP were being forced to spread rumours on Congress president Sonia Gandhi not paying rent. The BJP of Atal Behari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani never resorted to such cheap politics and their politics was always graceful, he said.