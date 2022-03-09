BJP reminds govt. over filling remaining 1 lakh posts

What about stipend to unemployed, asks BJP leader

What about stipend to unemployed, asks BJP leader

Telangana BJP took credit for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement to fill 80,000 posts stating that the “pressure” built up by the party has led to this development. But, it will not “sit quiet till all the vacant posts are filled and candidates join them.”

“We will keep reminding the government to fill the remaining one lakh posts as the Biswal Committee has clearly stated there are 1.90 lakh vacant posts. Mr. Rao should also live up to his promise of giving stipend to the unemployed youth as 25 lakh have enrolled in the TS Public Service Commission,” said party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, he said the party will stand by the youth and will continue its agitational programmes till the TRS government fills all the vacant posts expeditiously so that it does not remain as yet another “forgotten election eve promise.”

“If the government keeps on dragging the recruitment process for months together, we will start another agitation. We have no hope going by its track record of the last eight years, but for the sake of the youth we have decided to defer the million march programme,” he said.

Many outsourced and contract employees from even key departments like Health, including doctors and nurses were removed, so regularising 11,000-odd employees is a misnomer, he charged. “Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS) healthcare staff are unsure of keeping their jobs after this month-end, thats the scenario in this regime,” he said.

The Centre was being dragged unnecessarily when it cleared the zonal system in 2018 itself but the TRS government dragged its feet for four years before suddenly coming up with the contentious GO 317 transfers policy.

“It has become a habit to abuse the Centre for KCR’s faults,” he said and dared the Chief Minister to assure that “he will not go to polls without filling up vacant posts and issuing stipends”.

Senior leader Guduru Narayana Reddy, in a press release, has urged the government to help the unemployed youth to prepare for the recruitment tests by providing them with coaching in Hyderabad and Warangal with proper boarding and lodging facilities. “Most of the unemployed youth hail from poor families, and if the government does not help, they have no other way than borrowing money at high-lending rates,” added Mr. Reddy.