BJP releases chargesheet against TRS government

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released a chargesheet against the ruling TRS government accusing it of neglecting the needs of the urban areas, starving it of funds, doing nothing to improve the civic amenities and ignoring the housing needs of the poor and the unemployed.

At a press conference at the party office and flanked by senior leaders, including N. Indrasena Reddy, N. Ramchander Rao and others, party president K. Laxman released a list of promises made by the government for the municipal areas over the years and pointed out that very few were fulfilled.

“People of Telangana have been continuously electing the TRS for the last six years in different elections. We urge people to put a break to the car’s movement in the light of their empty promises and support our party candidates in the municipal elections,” he said.

Absysmal sanitation

The BJP president charged that in the current ‘dictatorial, corrupt family rule’, basic municipal services were available only for a price with corruption at all levels. Abysmal sanitation has led to rise in viral fevers and the public health services did not see any upkeep even as opening of new dispensaries/hospitals have not seen light of the day.

The government has been focusing only on big ticket irrigation projects but even here the benefits that accrued to the farmers has been negligible. On the other hand, it has only helped lining up the pockets of the contractors and party bigwigs, he said.

“With his play of words and gift of gab, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been fooling the people for too long. What happened to transforming our urban areas into Dallas, London and Istanbul? The capital city itself is in a pathetic state even in areas supposedly adopted by ministers and administrators, so how can we expect better facilities in other municipal areas?” he wondered.

No funds

The government’s did not have sufficient matching grants to make use of the Central government’s largesse for weaker section housing, constructing toilets and for the SMART cities scheme, he claimed and pointed out that the CM’s assurance to visit districts to personally monitor development works has never materialised.

“Each urban region was promised ₹100 crore and contract employees services were to be regularised but nothing happened,” he said. The party is also going to come up with the full fledged manifesto for the forthcoming polls.