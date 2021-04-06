BJP releases ‘charge sheet’ against TRS and Congress

Calls for people to vote BJP in Sagar bypoll

Leaders of the Congress party and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have constantly neglected the people of Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, and they have only done injustice to the people here, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said on Tuesday.

“The Nagarjunasagar project provides irrigation to several districts, but not the people here. Those leaders have betrayed Nagarjunasagar, why vote for them?” he asked, at an event at Haliya.

Mr. Chugh along with State BJP leaders released a ‘Charge-sheet’ as part of the campaign for BJP candidate for the byelection to the Assembly seat. The book is “a piece of evidence of corruption, atrocities, false promises by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress former legislator K. Jana Reddy to the people of Nagarjunasagar constituency.”

Addressing media persons at a private function hall, he recalled nine promises made by the TRS and contrasted them with the present situation.

“Sweet lime farmers were assured of a juice factory, not even proposals are ready. Completion of Nellikal and Chintalapalem lift schemes was promised to irrigate 5000 acres, but farmers are still left holding empty coconut shells. They promised setting up a Government degree college, but shifting of B.Ed college out of Haliya goes on unopposed. Not even 30% houses get tap water under Mission Bhageeratha. Podu land dispute resolution was promised, but tribals are booked under false cases,” he said, elaborating on other issues.