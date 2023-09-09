HamberMenu
BJP reiterates demand for official celebration of Hyderabad Liberation Day

BJP has been fighting for official celebrations for last 25 years, points out BJP State president Kishan Reddy

September 09, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North-East Region G. Kishan Reddy has reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demand to the State government to organise the Hyderabad Liberation Day as an official event and alleged that it has not been doing so only to satisfy the Majlis party (AIMIM).

Speaking to newspersons here on Saturday, he said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress parties were trying to mislead people on the Liberation Day celebrations being organised by the Centre. He stated that the BJP had been fighting for official celebration of the Liberation Day for the last 25 years.

However, neither the Congress, which was in power till formation of Telangana, nor the BRS that was in power since formation of the State had organised it officially. Last year, the Culture Department of the Centre had organised the Hyderabad Liberation Day fete on a large scale as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

It was the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who hoisted the national tri-colour in Hyderabad in 1948 after the Hyderabad State merged with the Indian Union and after 75 years it would be present Home Minister Amit Shah would be hoisting the national flag as part of the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations.

Mr. Kishan Reddy sought to know why the BRS government had not been organising the Liberation Day celebrations officially since 2014 when the party had been demanding for its official celebration all through the movement for Statehood to Telangana.

