‘BJP reduced MGNREGS man days from 16 crore to 10 crore and KCR is silent’

December 24, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP government has reduced the man-days from 16 crores in the last financial year to 10 crores this fiscal under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not complain or hold a protest against it, said Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir.

Consequently, nearly 55.52 lakh job cardholders in Telangana were not getting adequate work and lost their source of livelihood. To divert their attention, now the BRS leaders are enacting the dramas of protest against the Modi government, he alleged.

Addressing a meeting after unveiling the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Anthampally village in Bhiknoor Mandal of Kamareddy constituency, he said the ongoing tussle between the BRS and BJP over the alleged diversion of ₹ 151.9 crore of MGNREGS funds were deliberately created to divert people’s attention. “It is a well-scripted drama to divert attention from improper implementation of MGNREGS in Telangana State,” he claimed.

The Congress leader said that both BRS and BJP governments were not sincere towards the implementation of NREGS and both were exploring different excuses to reduce the man-days.

Earlier, while paying rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi, Mr. Shabbir Ali called the former PM the Father of the Digital Revolution. He said the initiatives taken by Rajiv Gandhi brought Information Technology and Telecom revolutions in the country. Further, 73rd and 74th amendments were brought to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayat Raj. As a result, among 32 lakh elected representatives of 2.5 lakh elected bodies over 12 lakhs are women, he said.