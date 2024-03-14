BJP ready for PM Modi’s road show today at Malkajgiri

March 14, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP will be pulling out all stops to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed 1.3 km roadshow from Mirjalguda crossroads to Malkajgiri crossroads as part of his election campaign for the Parliament elections on Friday.

Mr. Modi will be campaigning for former Minister Eatala Rajender contesting from the Malkajgiri constituency, having bagged the ticket over many claimants. The Prime Minister will be staying overnight in the capital and will be addressing a public meeting at Nagarkurnool on Saturday and return for another public meeting at Jagityal on March 18.

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman told a press conference at the party office that he foresees a “big political change” in Telangana because of the “Modi wave” sweeping across villages and urban centres of Telangana. “This will be a referendum on Mr. Modi’s two terms as Prime Minister and he will be disclosing details of the funds and projects made available for Telangana. We are ready for a debate on this. Is Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ready for a similar debate on his 100 days in power and claiming to win 14 seats when most of the promised six guarantees are yet to bear fruit like farm loan waiver?,” he questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Laxman charged the Chief Minister of being “insecure” and talking often about his government being unseated from power by BJP and BRS. “He has 64 MLAs so what is he worried about? We are not interested in making his government collapse but it might on its own due to internal contradictions. Why does he keep harping on BRS MLAs ready to join his government?,” he taunted.

The BJP is interested in coming to power through elections only and it is “Mr. Revanth Reddy’s headache on how he runs his government for five years,” he maintained and accused the Congress government of walking in the same footsteps as that of the erstwhile BRS regime.

Earlier in another press meet, former Minister Mr. Rajender stated that people are ready to accord a grand welcome to Mr. Modi as part of the road show on Friday and the party was sure to win a dozen seats in Telangana. The MP accused both the BRS and Congress parties of being in search of candidates with “money bags” but this won’t work against the popularity of Mr. Modi. People seeking peace, development and prevention of terror activities like bomb blasts should vote for the saffron party.

“There are no scams in his government and there is nothing like right or left in politics but service to the society which Mr. Modi is known for,” he claimed. The BJP leader also accused the Chief Minister of becoming “arrogant” after coming to power and said he did “nothing for the constituency in the last five years”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT