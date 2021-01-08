Telangana

BJP rally in Khammam today

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay along with party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, the party’s Telangana State in-charge, will participate in a rally and a slew of meetings with intellectuals and the party district office-bearers here on January 8.

The scheduled visit of the party State chief and Karimnagar MP Sanjay to Khammam on Friday assumes significance in the run-up to the forthcoming elections to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency in the Legislative Council.

According to the party sources, the two senior leaders will review the party’s election preparations and chart out pre-poll strategies to emerge victorious in the upcoming civic polls and the Legislative Council elections.

