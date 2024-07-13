BJP raking up Emergency issue to cover up its failures: Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice-President G. Niranjan alleged that the Modi government is bringing up the issue of Emergency to cover up its failures.

At a press conference here, he said people will protest against the Central government’s declaration of June 25 as murder of Constitution Day. He said Mr. Modi’s government has implemented an undeclared emergency in the country for the last 10 years.

Mr. Niranjan reminded that after the imposition of Emergency, the Congress lost the 1977 general elections but returned to power in the 1980 elections and Indira Gandhi became the Prime Minister again. Without knowing this fact, the BJP is trying to rake up this issue after a lapse of 50 years which is senseless and proves the bankruptcy of the BJP, Mr. Modi and Amit Shah.

He said the Congress won the 1980 elections and Indira Gandhi took office as the Prime Minister again on January 14, and that day should be declared as Democracy Restoration Day. He said people were more interested in the development and the functioning of the government, and this will reflect in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other States where the BJP will be defeated for its failures.

