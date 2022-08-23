BJP, Raja Singh attempting communal flare-up: TRS

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 23, 2022

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to ignite communal divide in the State with its leaders, particularly its Goshamahal legislator T. Raja Singh, stoking communal passions by making unwarranted and uncalled for remarks against one community.

Reacting to Mr. Raja Singh’s comments on Prophet Mohammed, Minister for Scheduled Castes Development and Minorities Welfare K. Eshwar requested the Home Minister to instruct the authorities concerned to initiate stern action against the anti-social elements of BJP who were fanning communal passions. He also condemned the BJP activists’ attack on TRS MLC K. Kavitha’s residence.

In a statement, he alleged that State BJP president Bandi Sanjay was trying bring communal divide among people with the irresponsible statements as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra. By trying to divide people, the BJP had heralded a war on people. He said sections belonging to downtrodden, Backward Classes and minorities in the BJP-ruled States were living in fear as their fundamental rights were being violated, he said.

He stated that unable to digest the progress of Telangana as a model secular State in the country under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP was conspiring against the State by spewing communal venom and exhibiting intolerance.

