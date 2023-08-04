BJP questions liquor shop tenders

August 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party’s newly-appointed national general secretary and former TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday questioned the BRS Government’s action in calling for fresh tenders for liquor shops for two years when the tenure of the government was just three more months.

“How can they call for tenders when the government tenure is limited? In any case, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family are going to lose since Telangana people have decided to send them packing,” he said, addressing his first press conference after taking over the national post at the party office.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar cautioned people and employees against renewing their faith in KCR following his spree of announcements like merging TSRTC into Government and new pay revision commission. “This is a new drama being enacted because elections are round the corner. What happened to the old promises made? I appeal to people not to get deceived again and have confidence in the BJP,” he said.

The BJP leader found fault with KCR for failing to console flood-affected persons in the districts and instead touring Maharastra for his “politics”. “Farmers are sure to question KCR about his indifferent attitude. People will remember our protests on their behalf braving police lathis and false cases in the last nine year,” he said.

The Karimnagar MP appealed to the cadre not believe “concocted” stories about “groupism” in the party and that its “graph” has fallen. “Let’s not magnify small differences. Every survey shows BJP is in front. Under Kishan Reddy’s leadership, we are coming to power,” he declared. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and national president J.P. Nadda for entrusting him with a “big responsibility”.

Earlier, he received a tumultuous welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad when he arrived from New Delhi after taking charge of his new post. Security had a tough time in controlling the crowd as they rushed towards him shouting slogans, offering shawls and flowers with some even landing a few kisses on his cheek! He was carried amid jostling towards an open top truck from where he greeted his supporters. Later, on reaching the party office, he was received with traditional ‘arti’, bursting of crackers and drum beats.

