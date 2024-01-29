BJP questions ‘lack of progress’ in probes into BRS government’s ‘scandals’

January 29, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to keep the pressure on the Government on the ‘lack of progress’ in the investigation into the alleged scandals under the previous BRS government like Outer Ring Road (ORR) maintenance lease to a private party for a song, controversial Dharani revenue portal besides the ‘cracks’ in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

It was the turn of senior leader P. Muralidhar Rao to fire broadsides against the government at a press conference at the State office on Monday. “It has been more than 50 days since the government has taken charge. What is the secret in not taking a single step against any of the BRS scams. It is not enough for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to indulge in big talk, he should take action on the ground,” he said.

He has accused the government of forging an ‘understanding’ with the BRS for “give and take settlements for political reasons”. “There has been no explanation called, no interrogation or chargesheet filed in any of the above listed issues despite a clear malfeasance established in each of the issues. At the same time, we get to see a drama being enacted of leaders of both parties abusing each other in public,” he remarked.

These issues will certainly be brought to the notice of the public and will also be made an issue in the general elections, he said. The BJP leader also urged the government to allow the sarpanches to continue in their posts till elections are held instead of appointing special officers in their place as their term has come to an end.

