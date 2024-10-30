BJP questions govt. plan to divert Godavari water from Mallannasagar to Musi

Telangana BJP questioned the proposal of the Congress Government to divert Godavari water from the Mallannasagar reservoir to River Musi at a cost of ₹7,000 crore, when the Centre’s consultancy agency has already submitted a report about bringing water from Konda Pochammasagar to the river at a total cost of ₹1,500 crore.

“What is the reason behind the government wanting to bring water from a longer distance unless there is a quid pro quo with certain agencies? Mr. Revanth Reddy is welcome to rejuvenate the Musi but what is the difference between him and the previous KCR Government?,” asked Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao at a press conference at the TG BJP office on Wednesday.

“The Chief Minister can go ahead and hand over any kind of works to firms of his choice for river restoration project but only after leaving out 25-30 km of river side in the middle of the city where there are many dwellings which could lead to largescale displacement,” he said.

The MP also accused the government of diverting about ₹2,000 crore, released by the Centre for works in gram panchayats, for other schemes in the last six months as it has led to halting works on internal roads, drains, street-lighting, and sanitation, in villages.

The BJP leader alleged that about ₹1,000 crore of the ₹1,200 crore released for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has been diverted. The government also lost another tranche of ₹600 crore since it has not submitted the utilisation certificates.

About ₹300 crore released under the National Health Mission for setting up or improving primary health centres has also been diverted. The government also did not release ₹500 crore as its share to an equal amount sanctioned by the Centre under the 15th Finance Commission for villages. The sanctioned amount was also diverted for other schemes, he added.

