BJP questions engineering admissions even before entrance exam

May 16, 2023

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday charged the BRS government with allowing certain private educational institutions to run sans any official permissions and also allowing engineering admissions even before conduct of the entrance examination, putting the future of scores of youngsters in jeopardy.

Talking to the media after he met the party’s student wing ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishath) organising secretary Jhansi, who was injured after she was allegedly lathicharged by the police, he questioned the looking the other way as private colleges and universities are running like business houses without any proper regulation and even before getting proper recognitions as such.

“The KCR government cannot hold examinations properly with paper leaks much to the disappointment of the job aspirtants and now, what will happen to the 4,000 students studying in colleges running without permission after paying hefty fees? How were the admissions allowed in the first place even before the entrance examination and without counselling,” he questioned.

The student wing activists were protesting in front of the TS Higher Education Council after repeated complaints about the private colleges went unheeded. It was when the police swooped and arrested them that Ms. Jhansi was said to have been injured. “Where is the need for police for using force against those protecting peacefully? Action should be taken against police personnel involved in roughening up our people,” he said.

The party will complain to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) on the episode. The government has failed every section in the last eight years and among the most affected have been the young people, he added.

Working panel meet

Later, in a press release, general secretary G.Premender Reddy said the State working committee will meet on May 22 under the presidentship of Mr. Sanjay Kumar, in which national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Arvind Menon, Shiva Prakash, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and others will participate. This will be followed by district-level meetings on May 23 to 24 and mandal-level meetings on May 25, 26.

The party chief also announced the formation of a nine-member committee headed by State general secretary D. Pradeep Kumar to celebrate the ‘Mahajana Sampark Abhiyan’ Committee to celebrate the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule across Telangana from May 30 to June 30. Other members are: party vice-president A Lakshminarayana, official spokespersons N.V. Subash, K. Sudhakar, Janagoan district in-charge P. Papa Rao, Mahabubnagar district in-charge G. Bharat Goud, V. Prabhakar and social media convenor A. Venkataramana.

