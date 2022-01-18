BJP questions Cabinet ‘silence’ on GO 317

BJP leader reiterates party’s support to employees’ protests

Telangana BJP has castigated Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for totally ignoring the current employees’ and teachers’ agitation on GO 317 on zonal transfersduring the marathon Cabinet meeting heldon Monday and demanded an explanation on how he plans to allay their fears.“The Cabinet met for nine hours andit is shocking that ongoing stir of employees and teachers against the transfers policy did not even come up for discussion. It only shows how insensitive this government was towards employees and teachers,” said party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.The “time pass” Cabinet meeting did not find the employees’ agitation as important and talked about many other issues only to divert the attention of the public, he said. “Doesn’t the government have a responsibility to come out with a humane solution? And, when we tried to highlight their plight we were thrashed by the police and put in jail. This kind of coercion was not seen even during the Nizam’s time,” he observed.The BJP leader reiterated his party’s support to the employees protests and said data was being gathered to present a stronger case before the government about the contentious transfer policy and about the issue of filling posts.Mr. Sanjay Kumar charged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao lost people’s trust since his words and deeds did not match. The announcement of the formation of another officials panel to look into the vacant posts was only to drag the issue.