BJP pushed economy from slowdown to lockdown; KTR

Mr. KTR’s strong reaction on BJP came in the backdrop of the money seizure controversy.

The TRS working president and IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre stating it has successfully brought down the Indian economy from slowdown to lockdown mode.

In an informal interaction with reporters here, he said the projected 0% growth rate was entirely due to the BJP’s failure to manage the economy. “For the last eight quarters Indian economy saw the slowdown and this was much before Coronavirus came into the picture. You have hit the growing economy of India with your inability and also let down the people of India,” Mr. KTR said.

Taking a dig at the Finance Minister, Nirmala Seetharaman’s statement on Corona as an “Act of God”, he said BJP makes promises, mismanages and then shifts the blame onto others through their ‘WhatsApp’ university. Mr. KTR asked where are the 2 crore jobs promised by the Prime Minister and the ₹15 lakhs to be deposited in each account and the assurance of Houses to all by 2020.

Referring to the claims of BJP state unit that Centre’s contribution to all schemes of the State was huge, he said the party would give even Goebbels a run for his money through fake narratives and propaganda. “They are seen more in social media than in the society,” he said challenging the BJP to release a white paper on Central government’s contribution to Telangana.

Data | An estimated 12.2 crore Indians lost their jobs during the coronavirus lockdown in April: CMIE

Mr. KTR’s strong reaction on BJP came in the backdrop of the money seizure controversy in Dubbaka constituency where police confiscated more than ₹18 lakhs from the BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao’s relative and the subsequent allegations and counter-allegations by both the parties. “BJP believes in creating confusion when it cannot convince.” The BJP leaders had alleged that police was caught while placing the cash in the BJP supporter’s residence to blame them.

Will attack PM

The Minister took strong objection to the abusive language used by the BJP cadre on the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao and said TRS was losing patience and it would be forced to use similar language against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi or the Union Ministers. “We can use abusive language as well,” he said reminding how the Chief Minister prevented people ridiculing the Prime Minister during the lockdown. “We respect institutions.”