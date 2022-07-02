BJP public meeting: Avoid roads near Parade Grounds 

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand asked the general public and motorists to avoid all roads in and around Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, in view of the BJP public meeting.

Invoking provisions under the Hyderabad City Police Act, Mr. Anand said on Saturday that certain traffic diversions and designated parking arrangements would also be made to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Apart from roads near Parade Grounds, people are also told to avoid roads from HICC Madhapur - Jubilee Hills check-post – KBR Park – Punjagutta –Greenlands – Begumpet – Parade Ground route.

The road between Tivoli crossroads and Plaza crossroads will be completely closed on Sunday.

Traffic congestion is expected on several junctions leading to the meeting venue - Chilkalguda, Alugaddabai, Sangeeth, YMCA, Patny, SBH, Plaza, CTO junction, Brook Bond junction, Tivoli, Sweekar Upakar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry crossroads, Tadbund, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally crossroads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise.

People are also requested to avoid MG Road, RP Road and SD Road during the stated hours.

Use platform no. 10

Anticipating heavy traffic near Secunderabad railway station, police asked rail passengers to avoid platform no. 1 and use platform no. 10 instead.

Alternative routes

Police suggested the following alternative routes:

To reach Secunderabad railway station, commuters are advised to take the Punjagutta – Khairatabad junction - IMAX Rotary – Telugu Talli flyover – Lower Tank Bund – RTC crossroads – Musheerabad crossroads – Gandhi Hospital – Chilkalguda crossroads - Platform No. 10.

To reach Karimnagar Highway (Rajiv Rahadari), take the Outer Ring Road to enter Shamirpet Gate 7 and exit at:

Medchal ORR Gate 6 – Kompally – Suchitra – Balanagar -Moosapet– Erragadda - SR Nagar – Ameerpet.

Keesara ORR Gate 8 – Kushaiguda – ECIL – Moula Ali – Nacharam – Uppal.

Those coming from Karimnagar are advised take the route via Trimulgherry crossroads towards AS Rao Nagar and ECIL.

The Uppal – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam stretch would be heavily congested, and motorists are advised diversion at Uppal and onto Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayathnagar – Khairatabad junction – Punjagutta route.

Traffic coming from Tarnaka and Mettuguda and going towards Punjagutta or Ameerpet will be diverted at Sangeeth towards Chilkalguda to take the Musheerabad - Kavadiguda - Lower Tank Bund - Iqbal Minar – Lakdi-ka-pul, and vice versa.

Traffic coming from Medchal and Balanagar and going towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Bowenpally crossroads towards Dairy Farm road - Holy Family Church - Trimulgherry - RK Puram - Neredmet - Malkajgiri - Mettuguda towards Secunderabad.

Traffic coming from Karkhana and Trimulgherry towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Trimulgherry crossroads towards RK Puram - Neredmet - Malkajgiri - Mettuguda towards Secunderabad.