BJP protests against comments of CM

Strengthen the party: Kishan Reddy

Tension prevailed for sometime at Secunderabad on Sunday when BJP activists held protest against the comments made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that Constitution needed to be changed. They demanded that the Chief Minister tender apology to the nation for his comments.

A rally was held at Bansilalpet in which a large number of party activists participated in the programme. They raised slogans like “We will not stop our fight against undemocratic policies of the government,” “CM down, down.” The BJP activists questioned how the permission will be given to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by TRS leaders and activists and how the permission could not be accorded to held a protest by them.

Stating that there was no permission for the rally and public meeting, police arrested the BJP activists and shifted them to the police station. A heated argument took place between police and party workers. A woman activist was injured when police tried to prevent the BJP activists and she was shifted to hospital for treatment.

‘Focus on Hyderabad’

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy called upon party activists to strengthen party and all steps must be put in place in this direction.

Participating in a meeting of six district presidents, secretaries within Hyderabad city limits held at party office on Sunday along with Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey, party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that more focus will be on Hyderabad from now. Stating that Chief Minister making false allegations on the party, he said that party has been fighting on the issue with TRS.

Vote-bank politics: Sanjay

Participating in a meeting of OBC Morcha held at Champapet, party president Sanjay Kumar said that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had been focusing on vote bank politics and he would never address the problems of OBCs. “Nomadic tribes are facing serious problems. The Chief Minister has failed to enlist many OBCs in the BC list. Reservations for poor in the upper castes are not being implemented here,” said Mr. Sanjay.