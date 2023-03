March 23, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP will be holding a mass protest in support of the unemployed youth demanding a probe by sitting High Court judge into the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination paper leak, dismissal of senior Minister K.T. Rama Rao from the Cabinet, holding him responsible for the lapse, ₹1 lakh each for the job aspirants and so on under the banner of “We Want Our Jobs” on March 25 at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.