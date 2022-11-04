BJP president seeks security to four TRS MLAs

ADVERTISEMENT

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded “security and safety” to the four TRS MLAs in the limelight for alleged poaching effort, till the entire truth is unravelled.

“I appeal to their family members to approach to the High Court seeking their safety. This Chief Minister (K. Chandrasekhar Rao) is capable of going to any extent to cling to power for himself and his family. He has not let them out of Pragati Bhavan except for bringing them to the public meeting. Why can’t he allow them to meet people,” he questioned.

He charged that the entire poaching drama has been pre-planned as per the script okayed by KCR in cohorts with his top police and other officials following his return from the Delhi trip. The Karimnagar MP said there was a mis-match between the sequence of events and the statements recorded of the people involved in the Moinabad farmhouse episode and this was based on the affidavit submitted by the state government in the court.

“None of the people alleged to be involved belong to BJP,” he claimed. The MP said KCR had “purchased” 37 Opposition MLAs but has been talking of democratic norms. The CM has no ground to stand on any count since “he does not meet people, ensures government orders are issued in secret, does not give information sought on RTIs, suspends Opposition MLAs if they try to speak in the Legislative Assembly” and so on, he said.

If KCR was so sure of his information about the MLAs poaching, he should have presented the same in the court but has been adamant about not seeking any probe. He also wondered what kind of press conference it was where no questions are taken and also stated that the entire drama was to protect his daughter from liquor scam.