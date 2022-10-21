BJP President Nadda’s ‘grave’ created in Marriguda

BJP National President J.P. Nadda. | Photo Credit: PTI

Political heat in Munugode dipped to unacceptable levels with a tomb of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, J.P. Nadda springing up in the middle of a road in Marriguda under Choutuppal on Thursday.

Unidentified persons dug a grave with a photo of Mr. Nadda set atop it along with flowers and a banner that read Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre. Though some persons claiming to be fluoride victims are said to be behind it, the BJP said such cheap politics was the handiwork of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Though no complaint was lodged the police demolished it after a video and pics went viral on social media. The ‘protest grave’ was apparently to remind Mr. Nadda about the promise he made to establish the Fluoride Mitigation Centre when he was the union Health minister.

Taking to Twitter, the Telangana Health Minister, T. Harish Rao said that Mr. Nadda failed to keep his promise even after 8 years. He said after Mr. Nadda’s assurance the Telangana government had allocated land meant for the centre in Choutappal but the promise was conveniently forgotten.