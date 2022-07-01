BJP president Nadda arrives, holds roadshow

Party activists take out a procession for a kilometre from the airport

| Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s roadshow after landing at the Hyderabad international airport started a good three hours late but this did not stop the party cadre to put up a grand show with drum beats and slogans on Friday evening at the Shamshabad town.

Flanked by TS party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, RS MP K. Laxman, former MP actress-turned-politician Vijayashanti and others, he got on to the flower bedecked vehicle as the saffron turbaned, flag-waving partymen swarmed around showering flowers on the leaders and also bringing the airport traffic to a virtual standstill in the process.

The cavalcade was on for a kilometere before the leaders got down to their respective vehicles to drive down to the HICC-Novotel venue for the national office bearers and national executive meetings where they were welcomed by another round of musicial party and Lambada dancers.

Mr. Nadda inaugurated the exhibition put up by the host unit about Telangana culture, Armed Struggle, party growth over the years, Modi government’s welfare and development programmes, etc., by lighting the lamp in the presence of organising secretary B.L. Santosh, general secretary Tarun Chugh and others.

Earlier, he was received with a ceremonial welcome at the airport with the nadaswaram party playing as the partymen and security officials jostled with each other till he reached the entrance.