BJP president J.P. Nadda to launch mobile app for Telangana unit

January 04, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to join the digital path laid by the central leadership with its national president J.P. Nadda virtually launching the special ‘Saral’ voter mobile app for the benefit of the party workers from the booth level in all the 119 Assembly constituencies on January 7.

Senior leader and coordinator for the project here N. Indrasena Reddy, told the media on Wednesday that party workers in all the constituencies, including the 20-member booth level committees, IT cell members and various ‘morchas’ members, in each of them would be participating where they would be asked to register and enrol their respective details on the app after download.

The information in the mobile app, exclusively for Telangana boothwise, will have development and organisation details which could be accessed by the central, state and constituency level leadership. The app would also be used to disseminate information about the party programmes, highlight the failures of the State government and approach the people digitally, he said.

“We have had a two-day training classes on making use of the mobile app,” said Mr. Reddy. The party leadership had also appointed a four-member committee for each constituency led by a former minister, MP, MLA or MLC or other prominent leaders following a direction from the central leadership.

The team, which would also have a full-time party worker, had to spend three days in each of the constituencies every month till the elections and coordinate with the local leadership. Mr. Reddy explained that none of the team members would be allowed to contest from the constituency from where they were put in charge, but were free to join the electoral fray from other constituencies.

“Apart from the national and State issues, this team will take cognisance of the local issues and conduct meetings to strengthen the organisation. This is to get the party ready for the next elections and be in touch with the people through digital means with the single objective of bringing the party to power in the next elections,” he added.

Kishan Reddy meets Gadkari

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy called on Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari at his residence in New Delhi where he requested expediting the national highway projects under construction in Telangana and also the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), said a press release.