BJP president accuses officials of being partisan

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay on Monday accused authorities of favouring one section of society as well as targeting his party workers and leaders in the State. He cited the instances of the alleged false case registered against youths of one section of society at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district as well the manhandling of the BJP district president of Nagarkurnool in another incident, to buttress his accusation.
Mr. Sanjay addressed media here after meeting victims of the recent communal incident in Bhainsa town. He demanded that the government to prove its sincerity by taking action against the police officers in the district responsible for partisan attitude and foisting of false cases.
The BJP president accused the police of beating up an innocent minor youngster in the Bhainsa case. He spoke of a conspiracy of authorities in collusion with a political party to drive away one community from the town like Kashmiri Pandits were driven away from Jammu and Kashmir.
Mr. Sanjay also cited the instance of police manhandling the Nagarkurnool BJP unit president Sudhakar Rao in the issue pertaining with sweet lime marketing. He said the video records clearly showed that the local police had manhandled and verbally abused the BJP leader.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism