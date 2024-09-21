GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP praises Chandrababu Naidu for bettering temple management

Published - September 21, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy lauded the decisions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with regard to protection of Hinduism and the betterment of temples in Andhra Pradesh.

In a media statement, he said Mr. Naidu has taken a decision not to appoint non-Hindus in the Hindu temples as employees. The salaries of the priests of the temples were raised by 50%. Giving ₹3,000 a month for the students of Ved Vidya, raising the grants for each temple from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 a month would bring religious conversions in the State under control.

“In the past, preaching by members of other religions had taken place at Tirumala, which is the most sacred place for Hindus. Several anti-Hindu activities have taken place in the temples in Andhra Pradesh,” he alleged.

