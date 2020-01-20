‘BJP popularity increasing by the day’

“BJP’s popularity in the State is increasing by the day and TRS is unable to digest it. Therefore, the ruling party is trying its best to win the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) by hook or the crook,” said party president K. Laxman.

Appealing to people to not believe the TRS as voting for it would be equivalent to voting for its ally MIM, he said that BJP was the only alternative to TRS. “In the current municipal elections, people will give a fitting reply to the ruling party,” he said.

“If BJP candidates are elected, they will work as public servants and not corporators or rulers,” he said while addressing a roadshow here on Sunday.

“If you want to prevent the MIM from making Nizamabad another Darussalam, you should vote for BJP,” he added.

Challenging MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao for a public debate on funds being given by the Centre, he said that TRS was developing the State only with Central funds.

Talking to the media later, he said that people were vexed with the TRS governance as it failed to keep its promises. “As they don’t have a face to come before the public, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KTR are not campaigning,” he said.

Dr. Laxman also said that Mission Bhagiratha was a failed project and TRS could not keep its promise of providing taps to every household. MP D. Arvind, former MLA Y. Laxminarayana, BJP district president P. Ganga Reddy, executive members D. Suryanarayana and B. Laxminarsaiah were present.

The BJP chief also conducted a roadshow in Bodhan.