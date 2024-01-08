ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana BJP appoints in-charges for 17 parliament constituencies

January 08, 2024 03:10 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP president & Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and senior leaders of the party at a meeting held at the party office in Hyderabad on January 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has appointed political in-charges for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana for the General Elections 2024, including serving and former MPs, MLAs, MLCs and a former Minister.

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman was appointed as political in-charge of Secunderabad constituency, Former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao for Mahabubabad constituency, MLA T Raja Singh for Hyderabad constituency, MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy for Malkajgiri, MLA Dhanpal Suryanaryana Gupta for Karimnagar, MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy for Nizamabad, according to a press release issued on Monday.

Former MLA Chintala Ramchandra Reddy is the political in-charge of Nalgonda constituency, former MLA NVSS Prabhakar for Bhongir constituency, former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy for Warangal, former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy for Khammam and former MLC Maram Ranga Reddy for Nagarkurnool.

Former MLC N Ramchander Rao is the political incharge for Mahabubnagar, MLC A. Venkata Narayana Reddy for Chevella constituency, MLA Palvai Harish Babu for Medak, MLA K Venkata Ramana Reddy for Zahirabad, MLA Ramarao Pawar for Peddapalli and MLA Payal Shankar for Adilabad.

Telangana BJP leaders at a meeting held at the party office in Hyderabad on January 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Meanwhile, the party is conducting a meeting with all the top senior leaders to prepare an action plan for the parliament elections later this year with the central leadership being represented by national general secretaries Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Arvind Menon and others at the party office.

