BJP plea to Govt. to fill job vacancies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday urged Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi to see that the government releases a white paper on the number of vacancies in each department, number of posts sanctioned, notifications made and appointments made.

It should immediately issue notification for filling up of vacancies, take steps for appointment of candidates selected for teachers, staff nurses and para-medical personnel, among others. The Telangana Public Service Commission (TPSC) should also be made announce its annual calender and update its website giving information about the status of various cases filed in the courts.

A memorandum to this effect was given to Mr. Joshi by a delegation of TS BJP leaders led by Member Legislative Council N. Ramchander Rao and others when they called on him at his office. They also wanted a committee of experts in legal matters to be constituted for faster resolution of litigations about defective notifications.

Mr. Rao also mentioned in the memorandum that the government had informed the Legislative Assembly four years ago that the vacancies were over more than a lakh and the figure was reiterated later during a reply given to the question posed in the Legislative Council. Hence, steps should be taken to fill them as per the government’s promise of a job for every household, it added.