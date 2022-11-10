BJP plea against SIT probe into poaching hints at its role: TRS

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has observed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moving the High Court with a request to stop investigation into the TRS MLAs’ poaching case by a special investigation team (SIT) formed by the State Government to speed up the inquiry would make the party’s involvement in the poaching attempt clear.

“When they repeatedly claim that they had nothing to do with the poaching attempt and don’t know the persons caught red-handed, why they want the investigation by SIT be stopped”, Ministers T. Harish Rao and S. Niranjan Reddy sought to know addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

They stated that State general secretary of BJP G. Premender Reddy had filed a petition in the High Court on Thursday, within hours of the SIT commencing the probe, with a request to stop the inquiry or hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “They have moved the lower court, High Court and Supreme Court in the issue and their knocking the doors of courts when they don’t have anything to do with the issue would puzzle everyone”, the TRS leaders said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Harish Rao and Mr. Niranjan Reddy said the BJP’s move would smack their involvement in the poaching attempt and they had moved the court only with the fear that they (party) would get exposed completely if the investigation was done. The Ministers termed the BJP’s move as an attempt to save its ignominy and getting disgrace in the public view.

On one hand State president of BJP Bandi Sanjay would go to Yadadri temple and swears that BJP had nothing to do with the poaching attempt and on the other State general secretary of the party would move the court with plea to stop the SIT investigation. “If those who were caught red-handed are not linked to BJP, why the BJP leaders are moving the court”, the TRS leaders asked.

They alleged that BJP bigwigs were behind poaching episode and that was the reason why the party had moved the court fearing that the SIT investigation would bring out the names. The BJP leaders were crying innocence day-in and day-out ever since the poaching attempt was exposed but their fresh move would raise questions over their claims.

Asked about Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s allegation against the State Government that she had suspicion about her phone being tapped, Mr. Harish Rao said people knew very well which government was using the pegasus technology to tap the phone of political opponents across the country.

On the Governor’s mention of Mr. Tushar, her ADC, he said they don’t know why she spoke about the ADC Tushar as TRS had spoken about the one who contested against Rahul Gandhi in Kerala and whose name figured in the conversation of TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt. Mr. Rao said Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy went to the Governor to clarify her doubts on the universities common recruitment board Bill and hoped that it would get the assent at least now.