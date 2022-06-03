BJP played a major role in formation of Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar | Photo Credit: -

It is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has played a major role in the formation of Telangana State and in this role of former Minister Sushma Swaraj has to be recalled, said party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

“People across Telangana are now understanding that the separate state has not been formed due to a single individual or a party as was being propagated in the last few years,” he claimed, addressing the partymen after hoisting the flag on the occasion of the TS formation day celebrations. Later, he released a poster about the achievements of the Modi Governments and kicked off the ‘door to door’ campaign to explain about the Centre’s achievements in last eight years.

Talking to the media, he accused the TRS government of cheating the people in building the promised two-bedroom houses when lakhs of houses for the poor are being built for free in the BJP ruled states through the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). “Not even 10,000 houses have been built in TS and quality of construction of shoddy here. Why can’t the PMAY scheme made applicable here? We will initiate the scheme as soon as we come to cover,” he said.

The TRS government has not come to the rescue of a single farmer in distress in the last eight years whereas the Centre had initiated PM ‘Fasal Bheema Yojana’. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is anti-farmer and his flip-flops on cultivating paddy and procurement after threatening farmers indicated his irrational thinking. He had time to pay compensation to Punjab farmers but not for farmers of TS,” he charged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said procurement centres were not started till date in many areas even as the monsoon is approaching. There is no succour for those who lost out during the unseasonal rains. The Modi government has been running a government free of corruption and has attained global recognition in the manner in which the COVID pandemic has been tackled.

The number of schemes for the poor and downtrodden started by his government and people of Telangana wish to benefit from the same schemes as the free subsidised rice is being denied here. KCR should explain why his government is not able to pay salaries or pensions on time every month and why a budget surplus state has been pushed into debt. “The Centre is ready to help but the TRS government is not ready to cooperate and does not even want to allot matching grant,” he charged.