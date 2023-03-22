BJP plans to organise ‘unemployed march’

March 22, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise an ‘unemployed march’ on the lines of the ‘million march’ held during the separate Telangana agitation to highlight the demand for a sitting High Court judge probe into the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination papers leak, said party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

The MP reiterated the party’s lack of faith in the government appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) and denied having received any notice for appearance.

“We are against the SIT and I am not scared of any notice. When senior Minister K.T. Rama Rao is responsible for the mess, why is a notice not served on him,” he questioned, talking to the media at the party office.

The BJP said the TSPSC papers leak is very serious lapse and the party would not allow the government to go scot-free as it involves the livelihoods of 30 lakh job aspirants despite Ministers making a dubious effort to downplay the episode. “We will not rest till the guilty are punished. If we come to power, we will release an yearly calendar of jobs notification like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC),” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also castigated the government for arresting journalist Teenmaar Mallanna and others by accusing the government of trying to muzzle the media and independent voices against the regime. He also visited the journalist’s house and expressed his solidarity with the family.

“The raids against the media is to warn against criticising the government. If the civil society keeps silent, there is a danger of other media organisations also being targetted. I appeal to the Telangana activists to join us in the fight against the BRS government. The agitated and distraught job aspirants should not lose heart,” he said.

The BJP leader also said the party will fight legally against the government’s illegal arrests and raids. A complaint would also be lodged with the Bar Council against the additional advocate general for going to Delhi to meet the ED officials even as MLC K. Kavitha is being questioned about the liquor scam as the legal official was acting as if he is working for KCR’s family.

Earlier, the party has organised the traditional reading of the almanac after the party president offered prayers in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy, national general secretaries Siva Prakash, Arvind Menon, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy and others. The astrologers forecast a good year for agriculture but rising prices for essential commodities and cooking oil.