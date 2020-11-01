BJP plans to instigate violence in city to gain sympathy in Dubbak: K. T. Rama Rao

K. T. Rama Rao. File.

Hyderabad

01 November 2020 18:22 IST

Information from reliable sources say they want police to fire

The TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to instigate violence in the city with an aim to provoke the police to resort to firing during a proposed rally on Monday.

Mr. KTR said he had information from reliable sources within the BJP that the party was preparing to take out a rally from BJP office to the Pragati Bhavan, DGP office or the TRS office in Banjara Hills with the purpose of resorting to violence and provoking the police to fire.

The BJP president, Bandi Sanjay himself is issuing instructions for creating trouble and the information has come from our sources within the BJP party, Mr. KTR claimed. All this drama is being played to gain sympathy in the Dubbak elections, he alleged.

BJP is apparently planning for a protest after an activist immolated himself at the BJP office against the arrest of Mr. Sanjay recently in Siddipet. The youngster Srinivas from Yacharam mandal in Ranga Reddy is now admitted to the hospital with severe burns.

The TRS working president said he had requested the DGP M. Mahender Reddy to crush any such plans with an iron hand as the government doesn’t want to compromise on the law and order situation in Telangana.

A delegation of the TRS MPs and MLAs met the DGP and also the Chief Electoral Officer and submitted the letter written by the TRS working president.

The BJP, Mr. KTR said, was desperate to gain sympathy in Dubbak elections after its failed efforts earlier creating a dram over the illegal money seized in a BJP supporter’s residence in Siddipet.

He said police has earlier seized ₹30 lakhs allegedly belonging toRaghunandan Rao’s supporters and also ₹1 crore on Sunday meant for distribution in Dubbak.

“They were exposed every time they were caught but resorted to false propaganda on social media. Now the plan to create violence is their last-ditch effort to gain sympathy,” Mr. KTR alleged. However, the Dubbak voters are clever enough to realise this drama, he said.